Special Parliament session in September. Prez may address the joint session. Early joint polls possible

Hyderabad: The NDA government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days from September 18. For the first time in the history of Parliament, the government has decided to convene the session a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This has led to buzz in the political circles that the government would go in for combined elections of five state assemblies and Lok Sabha sometime early next year.



Political circles say that the centre may take a decision to dissolve the Parliament soon after Sankranti. It would wait till the Ram temple at Ayodhya was inaugurated before announcing joint elections is the strong speculation in political circles. The five day session may be held in the new building of parliament which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister recently.

However, the big question is whether it would be a smooth session or will the government with its majority in Lok Sabha get some bills passed by voice vote and adjourn the house. It may not even get a chance to discuss the G-20 session would be held on September 9 and 10.The opposition parties have decided to raise the issue Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCR) report which has alleged that the Adani family had invested millions of dollars in its own companies through "opaque" Mauritius funds.

The OCCR investigation suggests that Adani associates may have controlled a complex offshore operation in Mauritius to potentially bolster the share prices of their group of companies between 2013 and 2018. Adani shares were purportedly traded via these offshore structures on two occasions. In response, the Adani Group dismissed the allegations, stating that the Mauritius funds in question were already addressed in the Hindenburg report. It is a different matter that the Adani’s have denied these allegations. But this would provide enough ammunition for the Congress led opposition to stall the proceedings. An indication of this was given by Rahul Gandhi during his press conference on Thursday evening in New Delhi.

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions. Budget and monsoon sessions are over and only winter session is left. Since the Parliament will meet for special session, there will be no constitutional obligation for the government to hold the winter session.