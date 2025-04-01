Speculations rife over Modi’s successor

New Delhi : With consecutive victories in recent assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its control over politics. Despite failing to win a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, the party performed well in important states such Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi.

BJP's electoral campaigns largely revolve around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remains the party’s most influential and popular face nationwide. However, amid ongoing discussions about the future leadership of the party, questions regarding Modi’s successor have begun to surface.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has stirred political debate by asserting that Prime Minister Modi’s successor will come from Maharashtra. Speaking on the matter, Raut linked his claims to Modi’s recent visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, hinting at internal discussions regarding future leadership.

“The Prime Minister’s successor will be chosen by the RSS, and Modi’s visit to Nagpur was part of a closed-door discussion on this matter,” Raut claimed. However, neither the BJP nor the RSS has made any official statements regarding leadership transition.

There is a long-standing belief within BJP that leaders retire upon reaching the age of 75. Prime Minister Modi, who is currently 74, will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025. As of now, there has been no official confirmation on whether he plans to step down from active politics.

According to India Today’s Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in February 2025, the two leading contenders for the role are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The survey indicated a close contest, with 26.8% of respondents favouring Amit Shah, while 25.3% supported Yogi Adityanath. Other potential candidates include Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who secured 14.6% preference, followed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh with 5.5%, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at 3.2%. However, with no official statement from the BJP or the RSS on this matter, discussions around the party’s future leadership remain speculative.