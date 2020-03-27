SpiceJet offers to fly stranded migrant labourers home

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet has offered its aircraft to operate few flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to fly take migrant labourers, particularly from Bihar, who have got stuck in various parts of the country due to Covid-19 related lockdown.

The airline is already flying food,medicine and medical equipment for the government on a daily basis and has made offer for flying migrant workers as a humanitarian gesture after news of some these labourers walking back home covering thousand of kilometres surfaced.

"SpiceJet has offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between DELHI/Mumbai and Patna," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said a statement.

"We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus. Corona warriors all over the country - be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers - and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can," he added.

SpiceJet operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on Friday on the government''s request. This flight was operated at a very short notice and carried a Hazmat suit, so that local authorities can replicate it and start local manufacturing.

While domestic and international passenger flights have been banned till April 14 midnight, other airlines have also offered the use of their aircraft stationed at different airports of the country for any humanitarian use. Reports suggest that IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew to the government for carrying relief activities related to containing the coronavirus.

SpiceJet''s fleet of five dedicated freighters are crisscrossing the country daily and flying to nearby countries including to those in the Middle East, South-East Asia, among other places with fresh fruits and vegetables, cold chain medical supplies, medicines, medical devices for various state governments, medical and pharma companies, international retailers and farmer bodies in this joint war against Covid-19.