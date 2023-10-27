Srinagar: Five militants killed as security forces foil bid

Srinagar : Five militants were killed as security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The counter-infiltration operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and intelligence agencies in the Machil sector of north Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara.

The operation is currently under way as security forces continue to maintain a vigilant stance in the region, Additional Director General of Police of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

"#Kupwara Encounter Update: Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the ADGP Kashmir posted on X. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army also confirmed the successful foiling of the infiltration attempt in a post on social media.

“In a joint operation launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Kupwara sector,” a spokesperson of Srinagar-based Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said.

The Machhal sector is no stranger to infiltration attempts by militants, making the region a constant focus of counter-terrorism efforts. Security forces rely on both human and tech inputs to track and neutralize militants attempting to infiltrate from across the LoC.