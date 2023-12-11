Srinagar freezes at minus 4.8, season’s lowest so far

Srinagar: J&K’s Srinagar city recorded the season’s lowest temperature so far at minus 4.8 on Monday as water pipes froze and extreme cold prevented morning walkers from venturing out.

The Meteorological (MeT) officials said that at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, Srinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this season so far.

“Gulmarg had minus 3.6 and Pahalgam minus 4.7 as the minimum temperature.

“In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 12.1 and Drass town minus 11.7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

“Jammu had 9.7, Katra 6.7, Batote 4.1, Bhaderwah 0.8 and Banihal 1.4 as the minimum today,” an official of the MeT department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.