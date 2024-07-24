Live
Srinagar to host ‘Kashmir Marathon’ on Oct 20
J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday unveiled the logo, website and teaser of the inaugural edition of the ‘Kashmir Marathon, which will be held on October 20 in Srinagar.
He invited runners from all corners of the globe to participate in the ‘Kashmir Marathon’ and experience the unique charm of J&K.
“I am confident the ‘Kashmir Marathon’ will place J&K firmly on the global running map and it will enhance global recognition, highlighting J&K’s potential as a premier tourist destination,” he said.
He said that the ‘Kashmir Marathon’ is the next addition to the series of world-class events being organized in J&K following the successful F4 racing event in Srinagar, Sunburn Music Festival in Jammu and J&K Tourism Development Conclave held recently in Srinagar.
“We are exploring possibilities to organise the annual ‘Jammu Marathon’ as well,” he said.
The ‘Kashmir Marathon’ will have two categories - a full marathon for 42 km and a half marathon for 21 km. The proposed route for the ‘Kashmir Marathon’ will take runners through some of the most picturesque landscapes.