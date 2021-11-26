SRM MCH&RC gets health survey projects

Kattankulathur: School of Public Health, SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), Kattankulathur, was awarded with the prestigious National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS) projects in 2018 for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (II Phase States). These Ministry of Health & Family Welfare projects were used to conduct surveys and collect health-related data from households in all districts.

On Wednesday (November 24) the Indian government has released the key findings of the survey after the successful completion of 14 States of the second phase by Dr VK Paul, Member Niti Ayog and Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. For more information on the National Dissemination visit https://www.iipsindia.ac.in/sites/default/files/National_Dissemination.pdf. NFHS-5, the fifth in the NFHS rounds, provides information on population, health, and nutrition for India and each State/union territory (UT) and also provides data at the District Level. The metrics of NFHS-5 are similar to NFHS-4 to understand patterns and to allow temporal comparisons. The main objective of each NFHS is to provide robust data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area to help direct policies at the Central and Local levels. This round includes some new topics, such as preschool education, disability, access to a toilet facility, death registration, menstrual hygiene, and abortion. The scope of clinical, anthropometric, and biochemical testing (CAB) has also been extended to include measurement of waist and hip circumferences, and the age range for the measurement of blood pressure and blood glucose has been expanded. Success was only possible due to the encouragement and support received from the Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr P Satyanarayan, Vice-Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan and Pro VC (MHS) Lt Col Dr Ravikumar.

The team acknowledges the required support extended by the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the respective health departments.