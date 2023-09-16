Live
- Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date
- ‘Cult Mama’ song from ‘Skanda’ to be out on Sep 18th
- Best Film for ‘Sita Ramam,’ Jr NTR bags Best Actor: Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
- Flipkart to roll out the 'price lock' feature ahead of the festive season
- Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
- Being the 5th largest economy 'impressive,' but per capita income must also rise, says Ex RBI Gov
- Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC
- Cheetah reintroduction project set for success despite challenges: Project head By Gaurav Saini
- BJP leaders arrested at Kalluru in Khammam district
- First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind
Just In
SRP jawan shoots himself dead with service rifle in Vadodara
A jawan of the State Reserve Police (SRP) shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, police said.
Vadodara: A jawan of the State Reserve Police (SRP) shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place around 1 am when the victim Praveen Baria (47) was on duty as a guard at the SRP group one office in Navapura locality of the city, an official from Navapura police station said.
A probe has been launched into the incident to ascertain if Baria committed suicide or the weapon had misfired, he said. According to the police, the jawan shot himself under the chin with the rifle. His body has been sent for post-mortem.
Speaking to reporters, the deceased jawan's family members said he was suffering from an ailment for the last several years and had been frustrated because of it. Baria leaves behind his wife and two sons, they said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Navapura police station and further investigation was underway, the official said.