Staff recruitment for dog care: IIT Delhi cancels advertisement after controversy

New Delhi: After the controversy over the advertisement issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the recruitment of dog care personnel (dog handlers) and the discussion started on social media, the institute has to be cleared and the recruitment canceled.

It is worth mentioning that on 26 August, IIT Delhi invited applications for the post of Dog Handler and BA / BSC / BCom / BTech or equivalent educational qualification was fixed for the candidate, which caused controversy on social media.



On this, the institute issued a statement on September 6, saying, "IIT Delhi wants to clarify the minimum qualification regarding advertisement issued on 26 August 2020 for the post of Dog Handler on contractual basis. The minimum qualification mentioned in the advertisement was by mistake for an advertisement for another post which appeared in it.



IIT Delhi said that the minimum qualification for this advertisement is a graduate in Veterinary Science and the recruitment process has been canceled after the higher authorities have noticed the mistake. The institute said, 'Recruitment of fully contractual consultants will be started afresh with appropriate minimum qualifications. Under this post, a large number of stray dogs present in the campus (providing medical facilities such as vaccines, medicines, food etc.) have to be taken care of.

