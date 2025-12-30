Staged road-rage to rob commuters busted in Delhi

New Delhi: A staged road-rage incident, which involved triggering an altercation after deliberately bumping into unsuspecting pedestrians, was allegedly used as cover by a gang to steal valuables in crowded markets, police said on Monday.

Two persons, including an history-sheeter, have been arrested for alleged involvement in multiple similar thefts in the capital, they added.

According to the police, one of the accused would intentionally bump into a victim and provoke a heated argument, while his accomplice swiftly removed cash or valuables before both fled the scene.

The duo mainly targeted gullible passersby in crowded or semi-isolated areas. “The gang’s modus operandi came to light during investigation into a Christmas day theft near Bara Hindu Rao area, where a 55-year-old car dealer from Faridabad lost Rs 40,000 in cash,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said the accused created a diversion by staging an altercation after a collision. While the victim was distracted, the cash was removed from his pocket. The victim later lodged an FIR after discovering the money missing.

A team analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras and tracked the suspects escape route. Facial recognition helped identify one of the accused, Honey, a history-sheeter from Sadar Bazar area.

“Both Honey and his associate Badal were arrested from near their residences on the night of December 27. We have also recovered the stolen money from them,” the officer added.

Police said during questioning, the accused admitted to carrying out multiple thefts using the same technique. Further investigation is underway.