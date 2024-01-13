  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Stalin dismisses rumours of Udayanidhi Stalin being elevated to Deputy CM

Stalin dismisses rumours of Udayanidhi Stalin being elevated to Deputy CM
x
Highlights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday dismissed rumours that his son and state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was being elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday dismissed rumours that his son and state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin was being elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a statement, he said that Udayanidhi Stalin has himself dispelled the rumours by stating that all the ministers under the Chief Minister were his deputies and thus scotched all the speculations.

Stalin, who is also the President of the DMK, said that rumours were spread to dampen the enthusiasm of the party's youth wing conference.

The statement also said that false rumours were spread about the Chief Minister's ill health but he was working for the people of the state with full health.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X