State film archive to be set up

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday signed an agreement for setting up a State film archive. The agreement was signed with the Film Heritage Foundation at the concluding ceremony of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop in Bhubaneswar.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, “Film depicts the real image of our socio-cultural life. With its preservation, the cinematic gems, which are being lost from our memory, can be revived and preserved.” Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta said old Odia films are a source of inspiration. “It is our responsibility to preserve them,” he said.The workshop, which began on November 12, was organised by the Film Heritage Foundation, the International Federation of Film Archives, and the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department of the State government.