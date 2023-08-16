State Government to take suggestions from 1 cr people on increasing to increase state economy by 2.5 times

Jaipur: State Government will take suggestions from 1 crore residents of the state for ‘Mission 2030’ - Target to increase the economy of Rajasthan by 2.5 times by 2030 Jaipur according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He said the state government has set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions will be taken from 1 crore residents of the state including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, labourers, women, youth, intellectuals and sportspersons for the Mission 2030 by launching a campaign.

The state government will release the vision document of Mission 2030 by incorporating these suggestions said Gehlot while addressing a state level function at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur.

He said that in the year 2018-19, the state’s economy was around Rs 9.11 lakh crore, which today is around Rs 14.14 lakh crore. It is our target to increase it by about 2.5 times to Rs 35.71 lakh crore by the year 2030. The Chief Minister said that each Rajasthani should take a resolution to increase the pace of progress of Rajasthan by 10 times in every sector and play an important role in making the state first in the entire country. -