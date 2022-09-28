State govts told to facilitate Central deputation of IAS officers

New Delhi: Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh has asked the state governments to facilitate the central deputation of IAS and other All India Services officers.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Principal Secretaries of states and UTs looking after Personnel, General Administration and Administrative Reforms, the Minister said: "Central deputation is part of the federal structure in our country and urged the state governments to cooperate with the central government to address the concerns in this regard."

"An All-India Service officer is an important interface of the government, both within the state as well as the Centre," he added.

The Minister said that there is already a laid down structure for Cadre Management of All India Services and the same needs to be followed in letter and spirit.

A particular aspect in this regard is the deployment of the All-India Service officers at Centre, he added.

Jitendra Singh underlined that the Central Government, with the sole objective of weeding out the deadwood in order to maintain a high standard of efficiency and initiative in the state/ Centre, carries out intensive review of service records of Members of the Services which has been provided under Rule 16(3) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

The Minister solicited the co-operation of the state governments in completing all such reviews pending with them expeditiously, under intimation to DoP&T.

Singh informed that during the current year, the Central government has successfully allotted 180 IAS officers through Civil Services Examination and around 434 vacancies have been determined for recruitment through induction from State Services that are to be filled up soon.

The Minister said he would also request the state governments to follow the guidelines related to effective service and vigilance management of All India Services officers circulated by the Central government from time to time.