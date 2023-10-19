Live
- Expect same treatment in UP: SP chief's 'warning' to Congress after snub in Madhya Pradesh
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
Just In
State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off Valley’s first sophisticated vistadome coach from Budgam to Banihal town in Jammu division.
Srinagar: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off Valley’s first sophisticated vistadome coach from Budgam to Banihal town in Jammu division.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Vistadome Coach at the railway station, he said that Vistadome Coach is a state-of the art train with advanced features of entertainment and sitting.
He added that this coach has rotational facility of seats, power sockets as charging points, transparent glass made roof and windows and automatic doors with sensors etc.
The Vistadome coach is a modern and advanced coach manufactured by the Indian Railways.
It is specifically designed to offer passengers both comfort during travel and an enhanced viewing experience of the beautiful surroundings.
The coaches, known as ‘Vistadome’, will be deployed on the scenic route connecting Budgam and Banihal stations.
“Passengers will have the opportunity to embark on a breathtaking journey through the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir while enjoying the comfortable and visually immersive facilities provided by the Vistadome coach”, a railway official said.