State ready to handle any situation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday urged the people not to panic, asserting that the State is well-equipped to handle any situation.Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari made the statement after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the State’s security preparedness, particularly the coast along the Bay of Bengal.

“There is no need for panic. The State is well-equipped to handle any situation. The State is in coordination with the Centre, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces to ensure the safety of our people,” he told reporters.Stringent security arrangements have been made at vital installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, he said.

Pujari said the security forces are working round the clock, and the Chief Minister has directed all departments to bolster surveillance and security.It was decided in the meeting that the State’s preparedness should be doubled and there should be no scope for chance, he said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said constantintelligence sharing with Central agencies was underway to strengthen the country’s eastern coast.Police have been asked to keep an eye on drone movements, he said, appealing to people to remain alert and not panic.

ADG (Coastal Security) Arun Bothra said Odisha Police were in constant touch with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.”We have a 511-km-long coastline, and additional deployments have been made. The State has engaged as many as 142 ex-Navy personnel as Special Police Officers (SPOs) at 18 marine police stations. We are conducting intensive patrolling in the sea,” he said.