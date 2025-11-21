Step up vigil against illegal migrants, says CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday asked the police to step up its vigil against illegal immigration in the State. Addressing the concluding session of the two-day annual conference of district collectors and superintendents of police, Majhi asked the officers to work in coordination with Coast Guard and Indian Navy to check illegal immigration.

The direction came as the police have launched a crackdown in coastal districts against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Majhi also asked the police not to succumb to any pressure and take necessary action against criminals as per the law. “The district collectors and SPs should work in coordination with each other. Care should be taken so that development is ensured along with security,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the SPs to formulate a strategy to increase the conviction rate and set up Investigation and Prosecution Wings, wherever necessary. He also asked them to ensure that the complaints received at the police stations are registered and action is taken against officers who harass people.

Majhi said the SPs should regularly visit police stations, be well versed with laws, and extensively use technology to stay a step ahead of criminals. “Our government gives top priority to maintaining law and order and controlling crime,” he said.

Maintaining that peace is required for attracting investment, Majhi said collectors and SPs have big roles to play in this regard. “Collectors and SPs should pay special attention so that minor problems do not hinder infrastructure projects,” he said. Majhi also asked the SPs to ensure that the State becomes free of Naxalites by 2026. He also asked the police to keep an eye on accident-prone areas, conduct regular checks and focus on speeding vehicles.

The conference was also addressed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP Y B Khurania, among others.