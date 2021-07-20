Stormy start to Monsoon Session

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament had a stormy start on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unable to introduce his new Ministers, as is customary after the reshuffle, on the first day of Parliament, due to Opposition ruckus over fuel prices and farm laws.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened and Modi rose to speak, Opposition members protested, carrying placards on fuel price hike and raising slogans demanding the repeal of the farm laws. Modi responded by pointing out the diversity in his new Council of Ministers and the 'disrespect' shown to them by Opposition members.

"I thought there would be an atmosphere of excitement in the House today, because women, Dalits, Adivasis have been made ministers in large numbers… I would have been happy to introduce them," the PM said. "It should make everyone proud that several women, several people belonging to the SC/ST community have taken oath as ministers," he added. The Opposition must ask tough questions but must also allow the government to answer them in Parliament, Modi said. "I would like to urge all the MPs and all parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses, but should also allow the government to respond in a disciplined environment," Modi told mediapersons in the Parliament House Complex.

"This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier said the government looks forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated and discussed in a constructive manner.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke as the din did not die down. "Healthy traditions have been set by following conventions in Parliament. In my last 24 years of parliamentary life, I have not seen a single instance where the Prime Minister could not introduce his Council of Ministers, even if it's one. It is sad, unfortunate and not a healthy trend," he said.

As the disruptions continued despite Speaker Om Birla's repeated pleas to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes till 2 pm. When the din did not subside, it was adjourned again till 3.30 pm, when Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw read out a statement on the allegations of snooping of journalists and other public figures made in several news sites nationally and internationally. After the statement, the House was adjourned for the day.