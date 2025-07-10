Strike called by trade unions sees no impact

New Delhi: A nationwide strike called on Wednesday by a joint federation of ten central trade unions—including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, HMS, UTUC, and others—garnered a lukewarm response in the National Capital Region (NCR). The strike, aimed at protesting against the central government’s new labour codes and privatization policies, was expected to cause widespread disruption. However, in Delhi, daily life continued largely uninterrupted, with businesses, transport, and public services operating as usual.

Despite claims from union leaders that more than 25 crore workers across India would participate in the strike, most parts of Delhi appeared unaffected. Key commercial hubs such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Shahdara, and major marketplaces in East Delhi—including Madhu Vihar, Vikas Marg, Krishna Nagar, Jagatpuri, and Mangal Bazaar—remained fully operational. Government and private offices reported normal attendance, and all forms of public transport, including taxis, e-rickshaws, and courier services, ran without hindrance. In Shahdara, there was no visible impact of the bandh; insurance and courier offices continued functioning as usual.

Prominent trader leader and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal confirmed that there was no disruption to business activity. He stated that commercial markets and trade centers across the country were open, and business was proceeding normally despite the strike call.

In anticipation of potential unrest, the Delhi Police and local administration made comprehensive security arrangements. Personnel were stationed at key locations to prevent any forced closures or disturbances. According to a Delhi Police spokesperson, the situation remained completely peaceful, and daily life continued without any trouble. A small group of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar to voice their support for the strike, but their presence did not lead to any disruption in the city.

Railway unions, while expressing moral support for the strike, decided against participating directly.