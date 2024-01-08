Strong action will be taken against miscreants involved in attacking ED officials: Bengal DGP

Kolkata: Three days after the ED and CAPF personnel were attacked at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the acting Director General Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on Monday said strong action will be taken against the miscreants who were involved in the attack.

“Strong action will be taken against those who are responsible for taking law in their own hands and who acted unlawfully. No one will be spared,” the DGP told media persons.

However, he refused to make comments on the allegations by ED accusing the state police of not furnishing the directorate with a copy of FIR at local Nazat Police station.

On Monday afternoon, ED issued a strongly-worded statement accusing the state police of diluting the seriousness of the charges in the case related to the attack on its officials on January 5.

Source said that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose -- who is currently studying the joint report submitted by ED and CAPF -- is also expected to send his own report to the President Droupadi Murmu.

The Governor has also sought a clarification from the state police on whether the mastermind behind the attack and the Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan is still in West Bengal or has escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Governor has also sought punishment of those police officers who will be found negligent towards their duties when the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place.