Strong Words At Farmers' Convention: Minister Kailash Choudhary Stresses Nationalistic Values

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary emphasized on Saturday that individuals who wish to reside in India should express their patriotism by saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Hail Mother India). Choudhary, who serves as the Minister of State for Agriculture, made these remarks during a farmers' convention organized by the BJP.



He brought up the "language used" by public representatives in Hyderabad, implying that corrective action should be taken in the future. He urged for the establishment of a government with a nationalistic mindset in the state. Choudhary expressed his strong opinion, stating, "Those who say in India that they will not chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' to hell with them." He firmly insisted that to live in India, one must embrace the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'



He challenged the audience by questioning if people living in India would ever say 'Pakistan Zindabad.' He maintained that only those who profess allegiance to 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' have a place in the country. He further asserted that individuals who do not subscribe to the sentiment of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and express support for 'Pakistan Zindabad' should consider moving to Pakistan because there is no place for such sentiments in India.



Choudhary underscored the importance of nurturing a nationalist ideology in the region and stressed the need for collective efforts to strengthen the country. The farmers' convention, organized by the BJP, coincided with the recent approval of the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, which will regulate the allocation of river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He also referred to the opposition alliance naming itself INDIA and alleged that "Congress people" had a history of appropriating names. He claimed that they initially appropriated the name of Mahatma Gandhi and then took the name "Congress," which was originally formed to achieve India's freedom from British rule. Choudhary stated that the Congress was established to attain independence, and Mahatma Gandhi had indicated that the Congress would cease to exist after the freedom movement.

He went on to say that they had stolen the name of "Gandhi" and were now attempting to take the name of "India." He suggested that the name "INDIA" was adopted to conceal the alleged "wrongdoings" committed during the UPA government's tenure. However, Choudhary believed that their history would speak loudly about their corruption.

Choudhary hailed the approval of the terms of reference for the Krishna tribunal, highlighting the critical importance of water for farmers. He emphasized the priority given to farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enumerated various pro-farmer initiatives, including an increased agricultural budget, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the provision of nano urea fertilizer, and agricultural infrastructure development.

He emphasized that the benefits of development are reaching the common people, and under the Modi government, the country has witnessed rapid progress in areas like highways and infrastructure. Choudhary advocated for the formation of a nationalistic government in Telangana.

