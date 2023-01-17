Students At All Keralan Universities May Be Granted Menstrual Leave

The Kerala government announced on Monday that it would allow female students enrolled in all state universities under the Department of Higher Education to take menstruation vacation. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the government has decided to apply the same policy in all state universities that fall under the jurisdiction of the department, taking a lead from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), which offers menstruation leave to its students.



She praised the recent decision made by the Cochin University and noted that it was the first time in Kerala that a school has granted students menstruation leave. Following a request by the university's SFI-led students' union, CUSAT made the decision. On January 11, the university approved a two percent increase in each semester's condonation of female students' absences in response to their long-standing request.

The model for menstruation leave would be used in institutions throughout the state. She praised the students' union for taking up the idea. The minister emphasized that it is incredibly encouraging to witness how well the student leadership and university leadership have collaborated to forge a suitable continuation of the ongoing women's empowerment initiatives launched by the Department of Higher Education.

Bindu continued by saying that many women have emotional ups and downs throughout their periods. More over half of the 8,000 students enrolled in CUSAT, an independent institution, are female. Furthermore, the rule would apply to all female university students, including those pursuing PhDs, and it is anticipated that it would go into force right away.