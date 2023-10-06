Substandard Construction Blamed For Dam Collapse In Sikkim's Flash Flood Disaster

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has attributed the destruction of the Chungthang dam to substandard construction practices. This revelation comes in the wake of a flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by a cloudburst in Lhonak Lake. The sudden surge of water resulting from the cloudburst accumulated and surged toward the Chungthang Dam, causing havoc along its path, particularly by destroying power infrastructure and subsequently inundating towns and villages downstream.



Chief Minister Tamang, in an interview with Aaj Tak, stated that the dam's collapse was a consequence of inadequate construction methods. He also emphasized that the northern part of the state had been entirely cut off due to the flash flood and dam failure.



The flash flood's destructive impact extended beyond the dam collapse, as it led to the destruction of 13 bridges in the state. Mangan district alone suffered the loss of eight bridges, while Gangtok and Namchi lost three and two bridges, respectively.



Tragically, the death toll resulting from the flash floods in Sikkim continued to rise, reaching 21 casualties. Among those affected, 23 army personnel were reported missing from the Burdang area. So far, seven bodies have been recovered from various downstream areas, one soldier has been rescued, and the search is ongoing for the remaining 15 missing jawans, as confirmed by the Chief Minister.



In response to the disaster, efforts have been made to evacuate and provide relief to affected residents. Over 2,411 individuals have been evacuated and accommodated in relief camps, while the calamity has had a profound impact on more than 22,000 people, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).



Chungthang town faced the brunt of the flood, with 80 percent of its area severely affected. The vital NH-10, regarded as the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at various locations. This tragic event underscores the critical importance of robust infrastructure and disaster preparedness in regions susceptible to natural disasters.

