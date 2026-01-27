Successful India makes world stable: EU chief

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said a "successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure," as she attended the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi amid momentum on a landmark India–EU trade deal.

Von der Leyen, along with President of the European Council Antonio Costa, graced the parade as chief guests at Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu took the salute shortly after arriving in a traditional buggy with Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the President's bodyguards.

Sharing her thoughts on X, von der Leyen wrote: "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit".

Her remarks came ahead of her India-EU summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New Delhi and Brussels are set to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement at the India-EU summit on Tuesday. Even EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas, who joined Leyen during Republic Day event, said: “Here is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and we are seizing it. It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration.