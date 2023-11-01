Live
Just In
Suhaildev Express Train Derails At Prayagraj Railway Station In Uttar Pradesh
- In a recent incident at Prayagraj railway station, two coaches and the engine of the Suhaildev Express train derailed.
- Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and operations remain normal on the route. Details about the cause of the derailment are under investigation.
On Tuesday, at approximately 9 pm, an incident occurred at Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh involving the Suhaildev Express train. The incident involved the derailment of two coaches and the engine of the train, which typically operates between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghazipur city in Uttar Pradesh. This mishap took place on platform number six just as the train had received clearance to depart.
Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the derailment, according to officials on the scene. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed several railway and police personnel at the site, assessing the situation.
The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, explained that the incident occurred as the train commenced its journey, with two wheels of the engine going off the tracks, subsequently leading to the derailment of two coaches behind it. He emphasized that despite the unsettling incident, operations along the route remained unaffected, and the train was set to resume its journey shortly.
Mr. Upadhyay also mentioned that investigations would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the derailment. As of now, further details about the incident are pending and will be shared as they become available.