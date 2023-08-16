  • Menu
Sulabh founder Pathak dies at 80

New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died at AIIMS here due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide. The aide said 80-year-old Pathak hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after. While the aide said Pathak breathed his last at AIIMS, a source at the hospital said he was declared brought dead at 1:42 pm. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to Pathak's aide.

