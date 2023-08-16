Live
- Break Ke Baad…Band, baaja & baraat to be back with a bang
- Hyderabad: Construction of cafe, toilets near Salar Jung Museum raise security concerns
- Hyderabad: Traffic curbs imposed for Amberpet flyover construction
- Museum visits students: Youngsters get good grasp of manuscripts on college campus
- Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day
- State has become ‘torch bearer’ of the country: KTR
- World leaders for'privileged' partnership with India
- Sulabh founder Pathak dies at 80
- Self-regulation by TV channels needs strengthening: Supreme Court
- IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users
New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died at AIIMS here due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide. The aide said 80-year-old Pathak hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after. While the aide said Pathak breathed his last at AIIMS, a source at the hospital said he was declared brought dead at 1:42 pm. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to Pathak's aide.
