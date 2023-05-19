Supporters of Gehlot, Pilot exchange blows in Ajmer

Jaipur: The ongoing tussle in Rajasthan Congress between two camps, one led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the other by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, is no longer limited to verbal attacks as the supporters of the two leaders exchanged blows in Ajmer ahead of AICC Secretary and Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Dhawan's visit on Thursday.

Videos of the supporters of the rival camps kicking and punching each other have gone viral on social media. The clash broke out around noon when Congress workers from the rural areas reached for the meeting called by the district Congress committee.

The party leaders said that it was a feedback programme where Amrita Dhawan was scheduled to collect feedback from the party workers. The Congress co-incharge was scheduled to have a one-to-one conversation with the party leaders.

Sources said that the trouble started after the party workers from the rural areas started coming to the meeting venue. The party's office-bearers and the workers from the rural areas in Ajmer are reportedly pro-Pilot.

A word of words broke out between them and their counterparts from the Gehlot camp which soon turned physical with both sides trading blows on each other. Rural Congress worker Bhim Singh was beaten up in the scuffle.

When RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Singh Rathore, who reached the spot with state Congress Secretary Mahendra Singh Ralavata, tried to pacify the agitated party workers, 'Rathore Murdabad' slogans were raised.

Later, the police had to intervene to pacify the warring factions. After the chaos, Amrita Dhawan took feedback from the party workers at the circuit house.