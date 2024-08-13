Supreme Court Clears Patanjali in Misleading Ads Case

The Supreme Court of India has cleared Patanjali Ayurved and its founders, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, of contempt charges related to misleading advertisements. The court's decision follows an agreement from Ramdev and Balkrishna, promising to adhere to advertising regulations moving forward.

The case was brought to the court by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accused Patanjali of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1954, and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The IMA alleged that Patanjali’s advertisements made exaggerated and unfounded claims about their products, including claims of miracle cures.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of regulatory action against the misleading ads and the delay in addressing the issue. Patanjali had previously informed the court that it had suspended sales of 14 products due to issues with their licences, and had requested media platforms to withdraw advertisements for these products.

The Supreme Court’s ruling provides relief for Patanjali, although the company is now under scrutiny to ensure that all future advertisements strictly follow regulatory guidelines and do not make false claims. This outcome draws light to the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to advertising standards within the industry.