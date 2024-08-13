Live
- JD-U will not even win 20 seats in 2025 Assembly polls: Prashant Kishor
- Indian diaspora can help boost digital collaborations, create skill pool: EAM Jaishankar
- Delhi Hospitals Paused As Doctors Strike Over Kolkata Medic's Murder
- Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag withdraw from BWF Japan Open
- Sensex slumps 692 points as banking stocks drag
- Yunus visits historic Dhaka temple, assures no discrimination against Hindus in B'desh
- 27 confirmed cases of Mpox, 1 death reported from India since 2022: WHO
- Govt unveils plan to boost coal production through hi-tech global mining operators
- Flag hoisting row ends: Kailash Gahlot to unfurl Tricolour at Chhatrasal stadium
- Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna concludes at Skandagiri Math
Just In
Supreme Court Clears Patanjali in Misleading Ads Case
The Supreme Court of India has cleared Patanjali Ayurved and its founders, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, of contempt charges related to misleading advertisements
The Supreme Court of India has cleared Patanjali Ayurved and its founders, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, of contempt charges related to misleading advertisements. The court's decision follows an agreement from Ramdev and Balkrishna, promising to adhere to advertising regulations moving forward.
The case was brought to the court by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accused Patanjali of violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1954, and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The IMA alleged that Patanjali’s advertisements made exaggerated and unfounded claims about their products, including claims of miracle cures.
During the hearings, the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of regulatory action against the misleading ads and the delay in addressing the issue. Patanjali had previously informed the court that it had suspended sales of 14 products due to issues with their licences, and had requested media platforms to withdraw advertisements for these products.
The Supreme Court’s ruling provides relief for Patanjali, although the company is now under scrutiny to ensure that all future advertisements strictly follow regulatory guidelines and do not make false claims. This outcome draws light to the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to advertising standards within the industry.