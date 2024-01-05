Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of 2 permanent judges in J&K and Ladakh HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended appointment of 2 additional judges of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court as permanent judges.

The High Court had forwarded its recommendation naming Justices Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Rahul Bharti for appointment as permanent Judge on November 18, 2023 and August 21, 2023, respectively.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the functioning of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these candidates. The committee of two judges of the Supreme Court, constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium, has assessed the judgments of these Additional Judges and found them as “good” and “reasonable.”

The SC Collegium thus said that these additional judges are suitable for being appointed as permanent judges.