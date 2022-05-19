Supreme Court Gives Sensational Judgment on GST

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has given an interesting judgment on GST. The judgment is the apex court mentioned that the state and central government do not need to abide by the rules and guidelines of the GST. It was also said that the central and state governments have equal rights on this, and they could constitute their own laws in the case of GST.

Further, the court added that the state governments don't need to abide by the laws made by the central government. The apex court of India has also mentioned the importance of cooperative federalism as per Article 279A and Article 264A. And it emphasizes that it again depends on the cooperation between the state and central governments. This judgment concludes that the central and state governments should not bind each other in implementing the GST or Tax-related laws and rules.