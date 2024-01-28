Supreme Court has strengthened India's vibrant democracy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Supreme Court (SC) has strengthened India's vibrant democracy.

“Whether it is freedom of expression, personal freedom or social justice, the SC has strengthened India's vibrant democracy,” Modi said while addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebration of SC at Supreme Court auditorium in Delhi.

He also launched citizen-centric information and technology initiatives which include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and a new website of the Supreme Court on the occasion.

He said that the milestone judgments on individual rights and freedom of speech have given new direction to the nation’s socio-political environment.

“Makers of the Indian constitution saw the dream of a free India based on freedom, equality and justice and the SC has continuously tried to preserve these principles,” Modi said.

He said that today’s economic policies will form the basis of tomorrow’s vibrant India.

“Laws that are being laid down today will strengthen the bright future of India,” PM Modi said.

He said that after 2014, more than Rs 7,000 crore have been already distributed by the government's commitment to improve the physical infrastructure of the courts.

Acknowledging the problems of the current SC building, he said that Rs 800 crore have been approved for the expansion of the Supreme Court Building Complex.

On digital initiatives of SC, Modi expressed happiness about the availability of the decisions in a digital format and the beginning of the project of translation of the SC’s decision in the local language.

He said that his address is being translated into English in real time with the help of AI and it can also be heard via Bhashini app.

Modi said that AI technology can be implemented in courts to make lives easier for the common people.

Recalling his suggestions to draft laws in simple language for a better understanding of the people, he suggested a similar approach to drafting court judgements and orders.