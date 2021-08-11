Supreme Court puts rider for lifting cases against lawmakers

New Delhi: In a significant order affecting politicians facing criminal cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday curtailed the power of state prosecutors and ordered that they cannot withdraw prosecution against the lawmakers under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) without prior sanction from high courts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana expressed strong displeasure over the non-filing of requisite status reports by the Centre and its agencies like CBI and indicated that it would set up a special bench at the top court to monitor criminal cases against politicians. The apex court's order assumed significance in view of the fact, highlighted by amicus curiae on the basis of news reports that states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have sought to withdraw criminal cases against politicians by using section 321 of CrPC which empowers prosecutors to withdraw cases.

"UP is seeking to withdraw of prosecution of (i) Sangeet Som, MLA from Sardhana (Meerut); (ii) Suresh Rana, MLA from Thana Bhawan Assembly; (iii) Kapil Dev, who represents the Muzaffarnagar Sadar seat in the Assembly (related to the Muzaffarnagar riots) and (iv) political leader Sadhvi Prachi..," the report of amicus curiae said and gave reference to similar cases sought to be withdrawn by other states.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, said: "The first issue is about the misuse of power under Section 321 of the CrPC regarding withdrawal of cases. We find it appropriate to direct that no prosecution against MP and MLA to be withdrawn without the leave of the High Court in suo motu case pursuant to our order".

In another important direction, the top court ordered that judges of special courts hearing cases against the MPs and MLAs will not be transferred until further orders. The direction however carved out exceptions like death and superannuation of the presiding officers when it will not be made applicable.

Registrar Generals of all the high courts are to provide information in a particular format about the cases decided by special courts against the lawmakers, the court said, adding that they will have to give details of pending cases and their stages before the trial courts.