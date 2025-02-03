Live
Supreme Court Seeks Forensic Report On Leaked Manipur Violence Audio Tapes
The Supreme Court orders a Forensic Science Laboratory investigation into audio tapes allegedly implicating Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's ethnic violence that has claimed over 200 lives.
The Supreme Court has initiated a critical investigation into the Manipur ethnic violence by requesting a comprehensive forensic analysis of controversial audio recordings that potentially expose serious misconduct by the state's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh.
A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has taken a significant step by seeking a detailed report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) regarding audio tapes that suggest the Chief Minister's direct involvement in the prolonged ethnic conflict.
The legal proceedings stem from a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, which has been persistently seeking an independent investigation into the matter. The organization presented audio clips that were examined by Truth Labs, an independent forensic science laboratory in Delhi.
Key developments in this complex case include:
1. Forensic Verification: Truth Labs certified that the voice in the audio clips matches N Biren Singh's voice with a 93% probability.
2. Alleged Misconduct: According to lawyer Prashant Bhushan, the recordings capture a closed-door meeting where the Chief Minister allegedly:
- Ensured protection for the Meitei community from arrest
- Permitted stealing from the state armoury
3. Historical Context: The ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in:
- Over 200 fatalities
- Thousands displaced
- Significant social and economic disruption
4. Legal Proceedings:
- Next hearing scheduled for March 24
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta indicated an ongoing investigation based on a filed FIR
- Mehta also objected to the Supreme Court being the first point of legal recourse
The case highlights the complex dynamics of ethnic tensions in Manipur and raises critical questions about governmental accountability and transparency during periods of communal conflict.
The Supreme Court's intervention represents a crucial judicial response to allegations of potential administrative misconduct during a severe humanitarian crisis, signaling the importance of independent investigation and accountability.
This development comes in the wake of Chief Minister Biren Singh's belated apology in January 2025, which was criticized by opposition parties as insufficient given the extensive damage and loss of life caused by the prolonged violence.
The forensic investigation and subsequent Supreme Court proceedings are expected to provide crucial insights into the root causes and potential administrative failures that escalated the Manipur ethnic conflict.