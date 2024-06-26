Live
Just In
Supreme Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Petition Against Delhi High Court's Stay On Bail
- The Supreme Court will review Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's interim stay on his bail in a money laundering case linked to the liquor excise policy.
- Kejriwal, questioned by the CBI, faces potential arrest amidst ongoing investigations.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a petition from Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the Delhi High Court's interim stay on his bail in a money laundering case related to the liquor excise policy. The Delhi High Court had stayed Kejriwal's bail, which was previously granted by a trial court, stating that the trial court did not properly address the twin conditions required under section 45 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court noted that the vacation judge did not adequately review the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Additionally, on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement regarding the excise policy case. The CBI also received permission to present Kejriwal before the trial court on Wednesday, with sources indicating that he might be officially arrested in connection with the case.
Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, with a brief period of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for election campaigning. The case involves alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.