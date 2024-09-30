Supreme Court Urges Urgent Action On Hospital Security In West Bengal

The Supreme Court of India has voiced its dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government's sluggish progress in implementing security measures at state-run hospitals. During a recent hearing, the court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, scrutinized the delay in installing CCTV cameras and other safety provisions, particularly at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The state government, represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, cited logistical challenges due to floods as the reason for the delay. Dwivedi reported that only 22% of the planned 6,178 cameras had been installed thus far. However, the Chief Justice found this explanation inadequate, noting that no areas had surpassed 50% completion.



In response to the court's concerns, the state government pledged to complete the majority of the work by October 15, ahead of the October 31 deadline. The court acknowledged this commitment but emphasized the urgency of the situation, especially in light of ongoing investigations into a tragic incident involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.



The hearing also addressed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) ongoing probes into the case and allegations of financial irregularities at the institution. While specific findings were not disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the investigations, the court reviewed the CBI's fourth status report.



Additional issues discussed included:

1. Concerns about individuals implicated in the case remaining in positions of power at the college.

2. The emergence of disturbing AI-generated content related to the victim on social media platforms.

3. The need for a comprehensive ban on the use of images and videos of the victim across all platforms.

The Solicitor General assured the court that a nodal officer would be appointed to monitor and remove such content from social media. He also committed to presenting reports from the National Task Force on doctor safety in the next hearing, scheduled for October 14.



This case highlights the ongoing challenges in ensuring healthcare worker safety and the complexities involved in implementing security measures in public institutions.

