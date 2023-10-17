Supreme Court's Decision on Same-Sex Marriage Legalization Expected Today

The Supreme Court is poised to issue a long-anticipated ruling today regarding the legal recognition of same-sex marriages. Back on May 11, a constitutional bench consisting of five judges, with Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud at its helm and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, concluded its verdict deliberations after an exhaustive 10-day hearing.

The LGBTQ+ community and same-sex couples have their hopes pinned on a favorable judgment from the Supreme Court. Throughout the extensive hearings, the petitioners, represented by prominent advocates like Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, Saurabh Kirpal, and Menaka Guruswamy, emphasized the equality rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals. They argued for recognizing unions that would grant LGBTQIA+ people the opportunity to live a life of dignity similar to that enjoyed by heterosexual couples.

Conversely, the Central Government has been opposing these pleas, contending that India's legislative policy deliberately validates marriages only between biological men and women. On May 3, the government informed the Supreme Court of its intention to form a committee, led by the cabinet secretary, to explore administrative solutions for addressing the genuine concerns of same-sex couples, without delving into the matter of legalizing their marriages.