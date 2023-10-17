Live
Supreme Court's Decision on Same-Sex Marriage Legalization Expected Today
The LGBTQ+ community and same-sex couples have their hopes pinned on a favorable judgment from the Supreme Court. Throughout the extensive hearings, the petitioners, represented by prominent advocates like Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, Saurabh Kirpal, and Menaka Guruswamy, emphasized the equality rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals. They argued for recognizing unions that would grant LGBTQIA+ people the opportunity to live a life of dignity similar to that enjoyed by heterosexual couples.
Conversely, the Central Government has been opposing these pleas, contending that India's legislative policy deliberately validates marriages only between biological men and women. On May 3, the government informed the Supreme Court of its intention to form a committee, led by the cabinet secretary, to explore administrative solutions for addressing the genuine concerns of same-sex couples, without delving into the matter of legalizing their marriages.