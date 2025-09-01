Suspected Bangladeshi detained

Kendrapara: OdishaPolice has detained a suspected Bangladeshi infiltrator carrying an unlicensed firearm, officials said on Saturday. The man, identified as Mrutunjaya Mandal, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when he was apprehended in a coastal village within Rajnagar police station limits.

Although Mandal claimed to be a native of Sandeshkhali subdivision in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, he had migrated to Gupti village in Rajnagar in Kendrapara district to work as an agricultural labourer, police added.

“He was nabbed with the firearm. Further investigation is underway as he has failed to furnish documentary proof of Indian citizenship”, said Naresh Sahu, inspector-in-charge, Rajnagar police station.

The possibility of the migrant worker being a Bangladeshi infiltrator cannot be ruled out, officials said, adding that police are cross-checking his nativity with West Bengal Police. A case under the Arms Act has been filed, and if his Bangladeshi origins are confirmed, Mandal could also face charges under the Foreigners Act, police said. Kendrapara, with 1,649 registered illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, has the highest number of infiltrators in the coastal district.