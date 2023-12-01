Suvendu Adhikari files RTI seeking details of recruitment in state health services since 2011

Kolkata: The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Friday that he has filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking details of all recruitment made in the state health services since 2011, the year Trinamool Congress came to power by ending Left Front's 34-year rule.

Adhikari said he suspects massive irregularities in the recruitment in state health services, just like the alleged school jobs and municipal recruitment scams, which are being probed by central agencies.

“I have been informed by my reliable sources from within the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board that there have been serious irregularities in the recruitment process since 2011. Transfers are effected according to the whims and fancies of a few influential individuals. In order to get to the bottom of this, I have filed an application under the RTI Act,” Adhikari said.

In the application to the state public information officer of the Health & Family Welfare Department, a copy of which is available with IANS, Adhikari has sought to know the number of people recruited by the department since 2011.

He has also sought the numbers and names in a yearly order along with the categories of positions and designations for which the recruitment were made.

“Kindly provide the name of the hospitals or any other place of work (if applicable) along with the location details where they were initially posted,” the application read.

Adhikari also sought details of the hospitals and other places of work where they are posted currently along with the dates of their transfers.