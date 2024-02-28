Suvendu Adhikari submits list of 17 lakh ‘fake' voters in Bengal to ECI

Kolkata: The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday submitted a list of nearly 17 lakh alleged fake voters in the state to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Adhikari on Wednesday went to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal with 24 bags containing the list of 'fake' voters. He also submitted a deputation to the office of the CEO, wherein he claimed that the exact number of fake voters identified by the BJP in West Bengal stands at 16,91,132.

“The list includes the names of deceased voters as well as those who have moved elsewhere. There are also instances of names appearing in the lists at multiple places,” Adhikari claimed.

He also claimed that the number of bogus voters is almost equal to the margin between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Besides submitting a 14,267-page document, we also submitted the details in a soft-copy format stored in a pen-drive. The full bench of the ECI is scheduled to visit West Bengal in March and hold meetings with all the political parties. We will update the full bench team about these irregularities,” Adhikari said.

However, the Trinamool Congress leadership has termed the allegations as "totally false".