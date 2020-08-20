Swachh Survekshan 2020: Hyderabad bags Best City in Citizens Feedback; Indore remains India's cleanest city

As per results of the fifth edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' Indore is the cleanest city in India.

Indore stood as India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row. In Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' swachhta city survey report, Surat named as India's second cleanest city. Navi Mumbai gained the third spot.

On Thursday, the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced at the Swachh Mahotsav being conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA).

For the first time, the Centre has started a ranking of India's most populous 114 cities that would reveal the best to live in terms of governance and other social parameters. Greater Hyderabad from Telangana bagged the first place in the " Best City in Citizens Feedback (Population> 40 Lakh)" category.

Varanasi has been named as the cleanest town on the banks of Ganga river. "Heartiest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who represents the city in Lok Sabha, for his visionary leadership which has inspired the people of the town for this achievement," the Union Minister said.

Jalandhar Cantt emerged as India's cleanest cantonment in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan-2020. The ancient holy town of Varanasi is rightfully the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga.

The government introduced the Swachh Survekshan intending to generate large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

"1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river," Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain had said on Tuesday.





The 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' was carried out in 28 days. It got the registration of 1.7 crore citizens on Swachhata App, more than 11 crore impressions on social media, over 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and more than 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream.

