Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Updates on Investigation And Legal Proceedings

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, purportedly attacked by a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, provided her testimony under Section 164 before a magistrate on Friday. Earlier in the day, Maliwal underwent a medical examination at AIIMS, Delhi, lasting over three hours, revealing internal facial injuries, according to sources from a medico-legal report.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has escalated its pursuit of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, following the filing of an FIR regarding the incident. The FIR was lodged subsequent to Maliwal's statement being recorded by a Delhi Police team at her residence.

In her complaint, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) head alleged that Bibhav Kumar had slapped, kicked, thrashed her with a stick, and struck her in the abdomen.

SWATI MALIWAL ASSAULT CASE: LATEST UPDATES