Just In
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Updates on Investigation And Legal Proceedings
- Stay updated on the Swati Maliwal assault case as Delhi Police intensifies its search for the accused, Bibhav Kumar, following Maliwal's testimony before a magistrate.
- Get the latest developments on the investigation, medical reports, and statements from involved parties.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, purportedly attacked by a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, provided her testimony under Section 164 before a magistrate on Friday. Earlier in the day, Maliwal underwent a medical examination at AIIMS, Delhi, lasting over three hours, revealing internal facial injuries, according to sources from a medico-legal report.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has escalated its pursuit of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, following the filing of an FIR regarding the incident. The FIR was lodged subsequent to Maliwal's statement being recorded by a Delhi Police team at her residence.
In her complaint, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) head alleged that Bibhav Kumar had slapped, kicked, thrashed her with a stick, and struck her in the abdomen.
SWATI MALIWAL ASSAULT CASE: LATEST UPDATES
- Swati Maliwal underwent an approximately four-hour-long medical examination on Thursday night. A Delhi Police team accompanied Maliwal to AIIMS at 11 pm and departed at 3.15 am. Vandana Singh, a member of the Delhi Commission for Women, also accompanied Maliwal. X-rays and a CT scan were performed.
- In her complaint, Swati Maliwal alleges that she was physically assaulted and struck multiple times on "sensitive body parts," as per police sources.
- Meanwhile, Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the matter. A police team visited Bibhav Kumar's residence, but he was not present.
- Approximately 10 police teams are actively investigating the case, with four teams focusing on tracing Bibhav's whereabouts. Sources suggest Bibhav may be in Amritsar. Police also suspect Bibhav could be in Maharashtra, as a rally of the INDIA bloc is scheduled to be held in the state.
- Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal's statement was recorded today under Section 164 in the case, according to police sources. Under Section 164, the victim's statement is recorded before a judge.
- Delhi Police will review footage from all eight CCTV cameras at the Chief Minister's residence related to the incident. Statements of all individuals who met Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence will be documented.
- Sources reveal Swati Maliwal arrived at Kejriwal's house on May 13 via taxi. Police will also record the taxi driver's statement.
- In the interim, members of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, brandishing bangles and demanding his resignation.
- The incident came to light after Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station on Monday and claimed that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff had "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence.
- The following day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, corroborated the allegations, acknowledging Bibhav Kumar's misconduct towards Maliwal and assuring strict action by Arvind Kejriwal in response.