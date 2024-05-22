Live
Swift Selection Of Prime Minister Expected Post-INDIA Bloc's Mandate: Jairam Ramesh
- Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, predicts a rapid decision on the Prime Minister following the June 4 mandate, highlighting the INDIA bloc's approach to consensus-building.
- The absence of a clear Prime Ministerial face in the campaign draws scrutiny amid contrasting narratives from political factions.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, remarked on Wednesday that the process of selecting the Prime Minister following the INDIA bloc's mandate on June 4 will be swift, lasting only a matter of hours. He emphasized that the election is not about personal appeal but about policies, hence there is no single face representing the Prime Ministerial candidacy against Narendra Modi.
This statement follows Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's declaration that the INDIA bloc would decide on the Prime Minister through consensus among its 26 alliance partners post-election results on June 4. Ramesh highlighted the precedent set in 2004 when Manmohan Singh was announced as Prime Minister within four days, asserting that this time, the decision would be expedited, possibly within hours.
Responding to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's potential as the Prime Ministerial candidate, Ramesh stated to news agency ANI that the candidate from the largest party would assume the role of Prime Minister.
The absence of a clear Prime Ministerial face in the INDIA bloc's campaigning sparked criticism from the BJP-led NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging plans for five Prime Ministers in five years by the opposition. In response, Kharge defended the coalition's stance, citing the history of the UPA alliance, which completed full terms with Dr. Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister.