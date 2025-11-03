Symposium held on ‘last-mile logistics’

Bhubaneswar: The Marklogistics Symposium was organised on Saturday at ASBM University under the theme “Nearshoring: Optimising the Last Mile Delivery System.” The symposium aimed to explore the

growing importance of last-mile logistics and discuss innovative, sustainable and technological solutions for optimising delivery systems.

Prasanna Pradhan, Director, Biju Patnaik International Airport, highlighted his insights from the aviation industry, as a highly skilled and technology-driven sector with stringent regulations. He discussed the importance of seamless transportation of logistics and the vulnerability of supply chains that became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, ASBM University president Biswajeet Pattanayak discussed the inter-connectedness of logistics and the supply chain, emphasising their role in achieving cost minimisation and operational efficiency. Drawing from his experience, he highlighted how global disturbances like wars affect the supply chain.

Amit Choubey, Chief Logistics, Tata Steel Ferro Alloys & Mineral Division, emphasised the challenges and significance of last-mile delivery. He stated that last mile contributes the most to overall

logistics costs and plays a crucial role in determining customer satisfaction. He drew a unique

analogy between connected logistics and the Mahabharata, comparing Lord Krishna’s role in

delivering the right message to the right recipient with the concept of effective last-mile

delivery. He stressed that focus must always be on the end customer, as they are the ultimate target.