Bhubaneswar: The ASBM Centre for Theatre and Film in Education, in collaboration with ASBM School of Liberal Arts, hosed the 2nd National Symposium on “Popular Literature in Cinema: Challenges & Triumphs in Literary Films” at the Central Auditorium of ASBM University. The symposium was inaugurated by ASBM University Founder and President Biswajeet Pattanayak.

The inaugural session was attended by Surjya Kumar Misra, Former Dean, BPUT & Film Director; Mrinal Chatterjee, Eminent Writer, Journalist & Director, IIMC-Dhenkanal; Susant Misra, National Award-winning Actor & Film Director.

In his welcome address, Ranjan Kumar Bal, Vice Chancellor of ASBM University, emphasised the

university’s commitment to fostering dialogue on cinema and literature. Kalyan Shankar Ray, Vice President, ASBM University, highlighted the importance of literary adaptations in films and their cultural significance. He shed light on several works of art in literature that have been adapted for movie and expressed that those are epic creations, powerful enough to teach the mystery of life.

Surjya Kumar Misra discussed the evolution of literary films and their impact on Indian cinema. Susant Misra reflected on the challenges filmmakers face in adapting literature into compelling cinematic experiences. Mrinal Chatterjee delved into the role of journalism and literature in shaping cinema narratives. He also said that literature is the main provider in all eras and cinema is child of it. Biswajeet Pattanayak lauded the symposium’s theme and its role in fostering interdisciplinary discussions.