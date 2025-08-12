Live
Take national flag to greater heights: Omar at Tiranga rally
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said citizens should try to take the national flag to greater heights and do their bit for upholding its dignity.
"It is not necessary that we need a large number of people to do something.All of us can do our bit to uphold the respect and dignity of the national flag," Abdullah said addressing a Tiranga rally here.
The chief minister said hoisting of the national flag should not be limited to official functions only.
"We should try to take the national flag to greater heights and follow the footsteps of those who have made supreme sacrifices for upholding the respect of this flag," he said.
Abdullah said people should not feel disheartened for being alone when they want to do the right thing.
"Few years back, the national flag could be hoisted only on government buildings and at designated official functions. However, it was one man who knocked the doors of the courts to get the right to hoist the national flag on his own premises. It forced the government to change the law and now we can hoist the tricolour on every house," he added.