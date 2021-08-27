Taliban Prevents 140 Afghan Sikhs From Traveling To Delhi

On Wednesday night, the Taliban barred at least nearly 140 Afghan Sikh pilgrims from flying from Kabul to Delhi for celebrations marking Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birthday. The 400th birthday of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, will be commemorated with a large ceremony.



Partap Singh who is Afghan origin, head of the Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in New Mahavir Nagar, said that the Taliban refused the 140 pilgrims transit to the Kabul airport. While on Sunday, a kirtan darbar will take place. Members of the community are arriving from all over the world.

Meanwhile, Afghan-origin Guljeet Singh, president of the Guru Nanak Sahib Ji Gurudwara in Vikaspuri, said that they had asked the Indian government to enable their participation at the mega celebrations, but regrettably, such law-abiding pilgrims were forced back by Taliban security forces from the airport last night after queuing up for more than 15 hours in their fleets.

Hardeep S Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, greeted and handled one of three swaroops of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib delivered from Kabul during the upheaval in Afghanistan earlier this week.

Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan, both Union ministers, received copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, as well as 44 Afghan Sikhs who arrived in Delhi on a special Air India aircraft from Kabul.

Three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib reached at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on August 24, together with 77 civilians, comprising Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.