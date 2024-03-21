Live
Talks solution to Ukrain conflict: PM to Putin
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Both leaders in their telephonic conversation reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues, officials said, adding that they agreed to further strengthen the 'India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership'.
Congratulating Putin on his re-election, Modi conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia, they said.
