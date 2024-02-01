Tamil Nadu And West Bengal Chief Ministers Condemn BJP Over Hemant Soren's Arrest

Chief Minister MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Stalin described the arrest as a blatant act of political vendetta and a desperate move by the ruling party. In a strongly-worded statement, he asserted that using investigative agencies to target a tribal leader reflects abuse of power, and the BJP's tactics won't suppress opposition voices.

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, accused the BJP of imprisoning opposition leaders with the intention of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She expressed concern over the pattern of arresting opposition figures. Despite the arrest, Banerjee applauded Hemant Soren's resilience, emphasizing his determination to stand against the BJP's alleged bullying tactics.

Hemant Soren, a JMM leader, was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case after resigning as Jharkhand's chief minister. The opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party members, criticized the arrest, viewing it as an attempt to stifle opposition voices before the elections. The AAP leaders pointed out a perceived anti-tribal mindset within the BJP and argued that leaders refusing to bow down to the BJP's directives are being unjustly detained. The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea against Hemant Soren's arrest on Friday.