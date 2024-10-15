Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rainfall: Schools Closed, IT Workers To Work From Home

In response to forecasts of heavy rainfall, Tamil Nadu authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. Chief Minister MK Stalin has also advised IT companies in these areas to allow employees to work remotely until October 18.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for October 14-16, with the most intense downpours expected during this period. The IMD reports that a low-pressure system formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and move northwest towards the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh.

In preparation for the monsoon, CM Stalin held a meeting to review readiness measures. The Chennai Corporation has positioned 990 pumps and 57 tractors with pump sets on standby. Additionally, 36 motorboats and essential supplies such as bleach powder, lime powder, and phenol have been prepared for immediate deployment if needed.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a survey of potentially affected areas, including the Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar road canals, to assess the situation and ensure preparedness for the impending heavy rains.

These precautionary steps aim to mitigate potential risks and ensure public safety during the expected period of intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu.