Tamil Nadu Cousins Receive Prizes From The State Education Department For Enrolling More SC/ST Students

The awards for headmasters enrolling the most SC/ST students in their schools were awarded to a trio of paternal cousins. In the Ariyalur district, S Arivazhagan, D Chandrasekar, and M Jayaraj, who works at Muthuservamadam, Silambur, and Nagamangalam government high schools, respectively, won the prizes. The rewards include a minor monetary incentive. Arivazhagan has won the award for the second year in a row.



They explained that the cousins hold awareness campaigns in Dalit colonies and villages. Many people from the district's SC/ST populations travel to Tiruppur to work as day laborers because they are landless. Some of them work with their daughters in order to save money for their future marriages. They also stated the reason that the parents prevent their daughters from bringing them to school might be helpful in two ways first, it would reduce slave labor, and second, it would enhance the girl state's future.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 143 SC/ST kids are enrolled at Muthuservamadam school in the Udayarpalayam education district. The area in which the schools are located also has an impact on enrolment. More students from the community are likely to enroll at a school if there is an SC/ST residence nearby. While the environment plays a factor, the professors go to great lengths to admit and retain students.

While explaining the efforts they had put up he replied that banners at the entrance of the village informing people about the facilities available in our school The majority of the people who live around our school are poor and the majority of parents are unaware of the numerous government programs available to pupils. It is explained to them by our teachers. In addition, medical check-ups are accessible in schools, when kids' health is assessed and cures are given.

Chandrasekar is the principal of the Silambur government high school in the Sendurai district of Tamil Nadu. In 2020-21, 81 of the total 145 students enrolled from the SC/ST group. There is a possibility that their children's education will be harmed. They approach such parents and request that they entrust their children to their grandparent's care. Their teachers took the initiative to go door to door to spread the word about the campaign and increase admissions.

Jayaraj, the third cousin and principal of Nagamangalam government high school explained the features of the school and stated that they worked with the teachers to enroll 141 SC/ST children out of a total of 342 pupils in his school. Their school has an infrastructure that is now comparable to that of private institutions. Four of the seven classrooms are equipped with smartboards. There are scientific and computer labs on campus. We inform children from adjacent panchayat union primary schools about the facilities. When parents learned that our school offers English-medium instruction, a number of them switched their children from private schools to ours.

He said that they use projectors to show them the amenities, extracurricular activities, and government programs during the parent meetings. Whereas Teachers also stated that they also relate moral stories during classes to emphasize togetherness among people. All three have promised that they will be rewarded for the academic year 2021-22 as well. Admissions for the same are currently being accepted.